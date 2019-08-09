NEW ORLEANS — Some people in the St. Roch neighborhood believe dust from a New Orleans concrete plant is making them sick, and they've captured what they call evidence of air contamination on camera.

The location they are concerned about is Landrieu Concrete & Cement Industries on 2034 Agriculture Street in New Orleans.

One neighbor, who didn’t want her name used in the story for personal reasons not related to this issue said for the past two weeks she’s seen dust coming from the plant during all hours of the day. She’s concerned the dust may be affecting her health.

“When the wind carries it this way, it’s in the house, on everything,” she said. “We're not only breathing it, we're eating it. It’s causing a thick phlegm in the throat, its horrible. A thick mucus it just collects in the nostril, it’s horrible.”

LCCI creates ready-mix concrete in for foundations and driveways for places like the New Orleans International Airport.

Jason Eschete lives in the area and says the dust often stirs up with traffic.

“Hopefully it’s not a danger to my health, I work to keep healthy as it is,” said Eschete.

Eyewitness News first reached out to LCCI earlier this week, Saturday they responded with a written statement:

“We were informed by WWL of this complaint earlier in the week. As soon as we were notified, we took immediate action to address the temporary issue. The systems are and have been working properly since then. LCCI is properly permitted for all activities we perform in accordance with state and federal law, and strives to be a good neighbor to those around us.”

When Eyewitness News asked what the issue was, the company did not respond.

According to the CDC, breathing dust with crystalline silica, which is found in concrete, can cause disabling and fatal lung disease.