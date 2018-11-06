A St. Rose man pleaded guilty Monday to kidnapping and raping a former girlfriend in 2015.

According to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old David Hunter pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. He faces a state prison term of five years to 40 years on each count. On November 29, 2015, Hunter kidnapped a 19-year-old victim held her against her will in his car as he drove around Orleans and Jefferson parishes. When the victim did not surrender her cellphone password, Hunter punched her and then dragged her by her hair into his car. Sentencing will take place on June 21.

He drove to the New Orleans lakefront and raped her in his car, the district attorney’s office says.

Hunter then drove the woman back to her car and released her. Hunter and the woman previously dated, but split up a few weeks before the incident.

The district attorney’s office notes that Hunter still has open charges for kidnapping and simple battery in Jefferson Parish.



