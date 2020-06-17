Stevie Wonder backs movement to rename Jefferson Davis Pkwy after Dr. Norman Francis

"The future must reflect the best of who we are."

NEW ORLEANS — Legendary musician Stevie Wonder wrote a letter to the New Orleans City Council showing his support for the city to rename Jefferson Davis Parkway in honor of Dr. Norman Francis.

Norman Francis is a civil rights pioneer, community leader and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, as well as the long-time president of Xavier University, located on Jefferson Davis Parkway.

"The future must reflect the best of who we are," Stevie Wonder wrote. "We must honor and cherish those who inspire us, as compared to those who dishonored us and did not treat all people as created equal."

The city of New Orleans removed the statue of Jefferson Davis along with three other confederate monuments three years ago.

The city council is expected to formally introduce an ordinance to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parkway this Thursday.

Read Stevie Wonder's full letter to the New Orleans City Council below.