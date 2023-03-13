Stinging buck moth caterpillar season has begun early

It's not surprising they're early, considering the warmer weather we've had.

NEW ORLEANS — The stinging buck moth caterpillars are back. Dozens have been spotted at a restaurant in Mid-City New Orleans.

That's where Lisa Black was eating after flying in from Philadelphia. She had never heard of stinging caterpillars.

“Now I know. I just learned something new," Black said, “I’ve taken care of COVID patients for three years, so I’m not that scared.”

According to Curator of Animal Collections at the Audubon Insectarium, Zack Lemann, they're early this year.

“Well, nobody likes being stung and it is a caterpillar that in certain years, in the springtime, you might have the bad luck to bump up against one," Lemann said.

Lemann said it's not surprising they're early, considering the warmer weather we've had.

“Spring seems to have sprung early, so our caterpillars are early as well," Lemann said.

The caterpillars live and feast on our oak trees until they eventually go underground and reemerge later as moths.

“It’s not a smooth caterpillar. It’s not a hairy caterpillar. It’s a sort of spiky-looking caterpillar that I would say is black with pale freckles that are lime green or yellowish-white," Lemann said.

Lemann said the good news is that the risk of being stung is low, but the bad news is that buck moth caterpillars are one of four types of stinging caterpillars in our area.

However, the most common are buck moth caterpillars, Lemann said.

Mid-City resident, Katelyn McGruder, said her porch and car has been covered in caterpillars for the last week.

“They look terrifying. They look disgusting, and I also was worried because there are so many," McGruder said.

According to Lemann, the type on her porch were Fir Tussock caterpillars which do not sting. However, some people can get an itchy reaction.

Lemann recommends that if you're stung by a buck moth caterpillar, you should rinse the spot and let it air dry.

If the caterpillar's spines are stuck in you, you can use clear tape to pull them out, Lemann said.

After that, you can apply ice and you may need to take an antihistamine, Lemann said.