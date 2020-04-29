NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’ streetcars, buses and ferries will require all riders to wear face masks starting on May 1.

In anticipation of increased traffic starting on May 1, the RTA is implementing the new rule to slow the help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The RTA is asking riders to self-police this protective measures,” a statement from RTA said.

The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or people who can not wear a face mask due to a medical condition, the RTA said.

For information on how to make a homemade face covering or to request a donated mask, visit www.sewdat.com.

