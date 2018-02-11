NEW ORLEANS - One person received minor injuries after a streetcar collided with a garbage truck on Canal Street Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Canal and Galvez streets. The driver of the garbage truck tells Eyewitness News that he did not see the streetcar when making the turn. Another employee says he was thrown from the truck because of the collision.

Garbage truck vs. street car accident on Canal & Galvez. Garbage truck driver tells me he didn’t see the streetcar and turned. Another man on the garbage truck tells me he fell off the truck during the crash and almost fell under the streetcar. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/gNgtSYPnwC — Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) November 2, 2018

The New Orleans Police Department and Regional Transit Authority are on the scene working to clear the crash. Traffic is flowing in the area.

Meghan Kee can be reached at mkee@wwltv.com; Follow her on Twitter at @MeghanKeeWWL

© 2018 WWL