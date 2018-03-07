NEW ORLEANS - Heaving rain stalling over parts of the New Orleans Metro area caused street flooding on the Westbank Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of New Orleans, Marrero and Terrytown until 9:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Flash Flood Warning for parts of New Orleans, Westbank until 9:15 a.m.

The heavy rain caused street flooding near the intersection of General Degualle and Kable drives. Total Traffic New Orleans reports that first responders were called to that intersection due to reports that people were trapped in a flooded car.

Drivers traveling on the Westbank should expect significant delays. The National Weather Service reminded drivers to not travel in flood waters.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Parts of the Westbank have received between 2-3 inches of rain Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Thousands without power in Uptown, Entergy reports

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL