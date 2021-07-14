Streets reopening around blighted Plaza Tower nearly 2 months after debris fell

It's been almost two months since debris fell from the blighted building, injuring a man on a bicycle.

NEW ORLEANS — Safety netting has been installed around the Plaza Tower to catch falling debris, allowing the City to open streets around the blighted building.

According to NOLA Ready, the buildings owners completed the safety project on Wednesday, July 14.

O'Keefe Avenue has been fully reopened along with parts of Howard Avenue. The remaining streets will be reopened once the fencing and debris have been removed.

Plaza Tower owners have completed the installation of safety netting to prevent falling debris. Some of the nearby street closures are now opened. The remaining closures are expected to be opened after fencing & debris cleanup is completed. ⤵️ https://t.co/MSbriQm3Vf — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 14, 2021

Pieces of the 45-story skyscraper fell to Howard Avenue on May 20, hitting and injuring a man on a bicycle.

Since then, many of the streets near the building have been fenced off and closed to traffic.

The building is owned by Alexandra Land & Development, which has Ryan Jaeger, the son of developer Joe Jaeger, listed as its registered agent.

Joe Jaeger's MCC Real Estate issued a statement in the days after the debris fell saying the company would work to create "the safest possible environment around the building until development plans are finalized or the property is sold."