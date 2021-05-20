Strong winds blow off pieces of vacant Plaza Tower building, one injured

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the building, where debris from the building had smashed on the road.

NEW ORLEANS — Strong winds blew off pieces of the old Plaza Tower building in New Orleans CBD Thursday.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the building, where debris from the building had smashed on the road.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

New Orleans police are shutting down streets around the building until the situation is under control.

Plaza Tower on Howard Avenue was one of the first skyscrapers to go up in New Orleans, opening in 1969.

The #NOPD is on scene of a partial building collapse in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue. The following streets have been closed until further notice:



-Calliope St. to O’Keefe Ave.

-O’Keefe Ave. to Howard Ave.

-Baronne St. to Howard Ave.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/36X0sPEjwz — NOPD (@NOPDNews) May 20, 2021

Tenants steadily left the building as Poydras Street because New Orleans' financial center. Issues with asbestos and toxic mold led to several class-action lawsuits against the building's former owner.