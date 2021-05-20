Strong winds blow off pieces of vacant Plaza Tower building, one injured

NEW ORLEANS — Strong winds blew off pieces of the old Plaza Tower building in New Orleans CBD Thursday.
The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the building, where debris from the building had smashed on the road.
One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
New Orleans police are shutting down streets around the building until the situation is under control.
Plaza Tower on Howard Avenue was one of the first skyscrapers to go up in New Orleans, opening in 1969.
Tenants steadily left the building as Poydras Street because New Orleans' financial center. Issues with asbestos and toxic mold led to several class-action lawsuits against the building's former owner.
Plaza Tower would be completely vacant before Hurricane Katrina and remain that way today.