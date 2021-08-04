Superdome upgrades slowed by pandemic financial woes

Local hotel tax collections that help fund the facilities’ management plummeted.

NEW ORLEANS — BATON ROUGE, La. - Plans for $450 million in upgrades to New Orleans’ iconic Superdome have been disrupted because of financial troubles caused by the pandemic.

That's what the stadium’s manager told state lawmakers during a budget hearing Wednesday. The coronavirus outbreak temporarily ended many events at the domed stadium and the neighboring arena.

Local hotel tax collections that help fund the facilities’ management plummeted. Crowds at the Superdome weren’t allowed or were greatly limited for New Orleans Saints’ games. ASM Global oversees the Superdome, arena and other facilities for the state.