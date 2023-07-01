Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push

Supplemental pickup will aim to alleviate issues in Service Area 2, which encompasses portions of Uptown, Mid-City, Algiers, Broadmoor, Gentilly, and the Ninth Ward.

NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2.

Service Area 2 encompasses large portions of Uptown, Mid-City, Algiers, Broadmoor, Gentilly, and the Ninth Ward.

District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso tweeted that a supplemental service agreement was reached with RDI and other trash collectors.

After ongoing talks, plans for supplemental service to begin this upcoming week with RDI and other providers collecting trash and recycling. Thanks to @lesliharris & @freddiekingiii for pushing and @CityOfNOLA for realizing this needed a resolution. https://t.co/Wuo81mHSVD — Joseph I. Giarrusso III (@CmGiarrusso) January 7, 2023

Giarrusso specifically credited District B Councilwoman Lesli Harris and District C Councilman Freddie King III with pushing city officials to find a resolution.

On Friday, the City Council was vehement in their criticism of RDI over the ongoing failures of the company to haul residential waste.

Giarrusso, Harris and King issued a joint statement Friday, requesting the Department of Sanitation come up with new plans, citing escalating public health concerns and a declining quality of life for fed-up residents due to the missed pickups and overtopping trash containers.

“There can be no excuses,” Giarrusso said on Friday, prior to this new agreement.

“The trash needs to be collected. This is urgent. This is about delivering basic services... The solution is self-evident: Immediate supplementation must be provided with a focus on the missed routes."