Susan Hutson defeats long-time sheriff Marlin Gusman | WWL-TV projection

NEW ORLEANS — There's a new sheriff in New Orleans.

WWL-TV projects that Susan Hutson defeated incumbent Marlin Gusman in Saturday's runoff election.

First-time candidate Hutson campaigned on a progressive platform, saying that after four terms of Gusman at the helm it’s time for change and hammering home the fact that the jail has been operating under a consent decree for nearly a decade.

Gusman painted Hutson as soft on crime and “out of touch” with “no experience whatsoever.”

Gusman is a seasoned politician who was voted in as sheriff in 2004 after serving in the city council. He served four terms as Orleans Parish Sheriff.

Hutson has been working as the New Orleans Independent Police Monitor since 2010.