NEW ORLEANS — Senior students suspended from Sophie B. Wright High School after a water prank at the school have had their suspensions rescinded but other punishments, like walking with their class at graduation and attending the senior prom, are still in doubt.

Parents were expecting to meet with school officials to discuss the punishments, which many said were excessive. Instead there were flyers that announced that the suspensions had been taken back and that students would be allowed to make up any work that was missed.

Parents said they were asked to return to the school Wednesday for an update on the other punishments.

"If it was that easy to overturn a five-day suspension... what the parents really wanted was for kids to walk across the stage," said Sandra Smooth, the parent of a senior at Wright. "We're not worried about the kids being punished. I feel my kid already did his five-day suspension. Let that be that, you don't have to turn over that, just say he can walk across the stage and I'm fine with that."

Several students were suspended from school for five days and barred from senior activities like prom and graduation after participating in the prank that involved a fight with water guns, eggs, vinegar and mustard.

A non-profit, Our Voice, said it is working with parents and the Southern Poverty Law Center to see what the options are for the students with regard to being able to participate in the senior graduation ceremonies.