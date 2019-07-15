NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are searching for an SUV that fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday night and drove away from the scene.

The New Orleans Police Department said the crash happened around 10:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 58-year-old man lying by a sidewalk who had been struck by the SUV. Paramedics took that man to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the man was trying to cross North Claiborne Avenue when he was struck by a blueish grey GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe. The NOPD released a photo Monday that was taken by a bystander after the crash.

The NOPD is asking residents to be on the lookout for a similar looking vehicle with possible new damage to its front. Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is urged to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6205. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death and release his name at a later time.

