The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has appointed its fourth interim director since last summer's floods exposed a terribly flawed system that lacked in operational pumps, proper power and cleaned catch basins.

Tuesday the board officially appointed Rear Admiral David Hallahan, who will serve for two weeks before giving way to the permanent director, Ghassan Korban.

Callahan replaces Jade Brown Russell in the capacity. She was swept aside along with three executives who were in line for lucrative pay raises.

"Unfortunately, we are where we are and Ms. Russell has voluntarily resigned," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who denied that Russell resigned under duress.

© 2018 WWL