NEW ORLEANS — A contract employee has been fired less than a week after a racially-charged photo taken inside the Sewerage & Water Board’s machine shop was posted to Facebook.

The agency described the photo of bananas in a cage, reportedly left by white workers for black workers, as “reprehensible.”

“As our executive director stated Friday, under no circumstances does the Sewerage & Water Board allow or condone racist actions or sentiments toward any employee or member of any community,” the statement read. “Such actions do not reflect our mission or core values as your water utility.”

The photo was posted to Facebook on Friday morning, but later taken down.

The S&WB described the fired person as someone who worked for a contractor hired by the agency.