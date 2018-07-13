NEW ORLEANS - The Sewerage and Water Board is hoping to fill 50 vacant positions during a job fair at Xavier University Friday morning.

Anyone interested in a job should visit the Sewerage & Water Board website to review available positions. On the website, applicants can apply for jobs they are qualified for before the event.

If you did not file the applications before the event, there are some positions you can apply for in person at the event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. at Xavier University’s Convocation Center Annex Building.

The department said it hopes the fair will expedite the process of filling several targeted vacancies. The fair is part of a multi-phase push to fill all openings.

"This agency's greatest asset is our team, and in order to work at our full capacity, we need hard-working individuals to answer the call to serve their city," Acting Executive Director Jade Brown-Russell said.

