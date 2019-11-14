NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans issued a boil water advisory Thursday for a limited area of New Orleans East.

The areas under the boil water advisory are:

The area bounded by Little Woods from I-10 to Lake Pontchartrain and Read Boulevard to Paris Road

The area bounded by Michoud Boulevard and Lake Forest Boulevard to 1-10 and the Maxent Canal

Residents who live in the affected area should use bottled or boiled tap water to cook, drink, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO

Residents in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

The S&WB said the cause of the boil water advisory is likely a ruptured water main, but crews are investigating. Boil water advisories are issued out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch.

Take These Precautions:

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).

Instructions for Boiling Water

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.