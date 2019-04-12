NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans will do a "test closure" Wednesday that could change the water pressure for homes and businesses in the French Quarter, Central Business District and Warehouse District.

The closure will happen between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday as crews prepare for a "major repair" to a large 30-inch water main in the 1000 block of Magazine Street. The test closure will allow crews to see what happens when water is shut off to that section of the water main.

The S&WB said the test could affect large areas of Downtown New Orleans between the Mississippi River, Calliope Street and Claiborne and Esplanade avenues.

If you live in those areas and lose water pressure, call the S&WB immediately at 504-529-2837. The S&WB said that it does not expect customers to lose all water service.

"Our teams also will stand by to quickly open any valves should we detect signs of dropping water pressure," a statement from the utility said.

Crews will also close left lanes on Magazine and Julia streets near that intersection. Drivers are urged to avoid the intersection.

