NEW ORLEANS – Billing problems at the Sewerage & Water Board that have led to thousands of incorrect bills will require retraining that could cost the agency half-a-million dollars, officials told a City Council committee Monday.

The agency said that most of the problems with billing are due to a lack of adequate training for employees on a new system that was brought on board in October 2016.

Interim S&WB Executive Director Jade Brown Russell told the City Council’s Public Works, Sanitation and Environmental Committee that it could cost $500,000 to bring back Canadian-based Cogsdale, the billing software developer, to retrain the staff and fix the system.

Cogsdale was paid $10.2 million to create the new billing system to replace one the S&WB previously used.

Since the system was put in place, the S&WB said that it has investigated more than 26,000 complaints – 10,000 of which remained open as of May 2018.

Earlier this month, the S&WB said that nearly one-third of its 136,000 accounts were not being paid after the agency decided in November 2017 that water shutoffs would be halted for delinquent accounts.

Part of the problem with the billing is that meter readers have to flip open the top of each of the city's 136,000 meters and read the numbers on a meter down inside of a hole. This happens each month and the numbers are then punched into a computer. If the meter readers get just one number wrong, the bill is incorrect.

The other way the agency comes up with the numbers is by estimating usage based on past bills. That system is also fraught with problems.

With money coming in from just 86,000 of 136,000 accounts, the S&WB only saw an increase in revenues of 4.9 percent as of March, half of what the utility expected due to a rate increase that projected a 10 to 12 percent increase.

As a result, the organization has eaten into its operating budget, putting its expenses up 18.4 percent compared to this time last year.

“November was when the water moratorium was put into place,” Russell said during a recent S&WB board meeting. “You can immediately see the drop of days of cash available, trending down on a monthly basis since then.”

“Days of cash” refers to the S&WB’s available money for projects. In March 2016, the utility had a surplus of 309 days of cash. As of March 2018, that reserve had decreased to 139 days. No dollar amount was given.

