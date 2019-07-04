Heavy rain is expected to hit New Orleans tonight, possibly bringing more water than Thursday's storm.

The Sewerage & Water Board say they're ready though, with 115-out-of-120 pumps working and the problems that arose Thursday fixed.

"The power interruptions that occurred during the rain event Thursday, April 4, were brief and were resolved that day," S&WB officials said a written statement. "All pumps and electrical feeders impacted during Thursday's event are operational today."

RELATED: Parking restrictions lifted in New Orleans Sunday for severe weather

S&WB is also bringing on extra crew members to operate and maintain their pumping stations "out of an abundance of caution and desire to be overly prepared."

RELATED: Storms return late Sunday, a few could be strong to severe

Four of New Orleans' 120 drainage pumps temporarily lost power as thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on the city Thursday.

The thunderstorms dropped as many as 4 inches of water on several neighborhoods, with the heaviest happening around midday.

Hours after the heaviest rain had passed, the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board released a preliminary estimate on how the agency responded to the rain event. In the statement, the S&WB said an electrical feeder lost power around 1:30 p.m., temporarily knocking out four pumps at different stations.

The impacted pumps were at station 6 near the Jefferson Parish line, station 7 near City Park, station 3 near Florida Avenue and station 4 in Gentilly.

"The SWBNO team acted quickly, turning on enough additional pumps in about 35 minutes to fully respond to the continuing rainfall," a statement from the agency said. "By 3 p.m., water levels in the drainage canals were rapidly falling throughout New Orleans."

Earlier in the day, the S&WB said that 115 of the city's 120 drainage pumps were operational for the first major rain event of the season. Five pumps, including some smaller constant duty pumps, were out of service for maintenance.

The City of New Orleans set up barricades at 14 locations on the east and west banks due to high water for several hours in the afternoon. Several cars stalled out at underpasses and more than a dozen roads were impassable.