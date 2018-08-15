NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board says they will start shutting off water today (Aug. 15) for some customers who haven’t paid their bills.

The S&WB is taking the final steps to notify about 50 customers that their water could be shut down for failure to pay their bills.

The board made the announcement at its executive meeting on Wednesday morning.

Executive Director Jade Brown Russell says the utility has reached out to each of those customers several times and will send people to speak with them in person to make sure they know about the potential shut off.

The S&WB previously said that nearly 17,000 accounts are delinquent and have owed more than $50 for more than 60 days. That number accounts for nearly 12 percent of the agency’s total customers.

The S&WB says it hopes to recoup $21.8 million in lost revenue from the delinquent accounts.

“Shutoffs are a last resort,” the S&WB said in July. “Should your water service be disconnected, teams are standing by to reinstate service once you make a payment or enter a payment plan.”

The S&WB says it has reduced the number of disputed bills from 7,800 to 4,500. Residents that disagree with the agency’s decision on their disputed bill can request an administrative hearing.

Hearing officers will review accounts on a case-by-case basis and deliver a final ruling. The hearings will be downtown and in Algiers, and at community centers in each of the five City Council districts.

Another 9,000 customers have not received a bill since opening new accounts. The agency plans to address that issue in August.

The agency said that delaying normal collections could put the SWB at “great financial risk.”

