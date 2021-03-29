S&WB repairing year-long leak after WWL-TV report

The neighbors say their street is just one of several in that area with leaking water pipes eroding the streets.

NEW ORLEANS — After a year living with a broken water pipe in the middle of the street, neighbors in the Carrollton area are finally getting it fixed.

Homeowners in the 8000 block of Jeannette Street, off of Carrollton Avenue, voiced their frustrations to Eyewitness News on Saturday. They said they got no response from the Sewerage and Water Board for a year, about a water leak in the street that over time was washing the road down the drain.

Cars were speeding through the water not knowing how deep it had become, water pressure was low, and monthly water bills were as high as $1,700.

After our story ran, homeowners say Sewerage and Water Board workers were on the job Monday morning, beginning the repairs.

“My thoughts were thank you, thank you, thank you. It's time. It's unfortunate that it took media coverage to get it done, but it's getting done. Thank you Sewerage and Water Board. We appreciate it,” said Maureen Spencer, who lives on that block.

The neighbors say their street is just one of several in that area with leaking water pipes eroding the streets.