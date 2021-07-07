S&WB resuming water shut offs for customers with past-due bills

Customers who do not pay their balance or set up a payment plan with the sewerage and water board will have their service cut off.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board will resume shutting off water for customers with unpaid bills starting in August.

According to an announcement from the S&WB, customers with past-due balances will receive letters warning them that they're at risk for shut off starting July 21.

The company stopped shutting off water for non-paying customers in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the local economy.

Customers will have 10 days from when they receive their letter to pay their balance or set up a payment plan with the sewerage and water board before their service is cut off.

According to S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban, the company set up "Customer Care Pay" to allow customers to spread out their past-due bills over 24 months, interest free.

“We are always committed to making compassion-driven decisions on behalf of all of our customers and encourage anyone concerned about affording their water bill to reach out to us, we are here to work with you," Korban said.

The following customers with past-due bills will NOT have their water shut off, according to S&WB:

Customers who call to enter into a payment plan

Customers whose previous billing cycle was over 33 days

Customers whose most recent bill was estimated

Customers whose bill has not yet been adjusted after estimations

Customers with a bill dispute in process

Customers who have remained current with a previously agreed upon payment plans

Customers in low-income households who are planned to qualify for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) federal assistance are exempt

Anyone who receives a shut off notice should call Sewerage and Water Boards customer service center at 504-52-WATER (92837).