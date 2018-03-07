NEW ORLEANS -- Two pumps at Station 13 in Algiers are down and residents on the West Bank watched this morning as a summer storm caused streets to flood. But the Sewerage and Water Board says those two pumps would not have made a difference.

A spokesperson explained if the pumps were working, they would not have been turned on this morning. The two downed pumps are only turned on once water reaches 10 feet in the Basin Station, which didn’t happen until after the flooding had already begun.

Residents aren’t sold.

Susan Weyer has lived on the West Bank for nearly 40 years. Today, she noticed some streets flooding for the first time.

“We're a month into hurricane season,” Weyer said. “It won't take a hurricane to cause a problem like we saw this morning, but what if it was a wet tropical storm that lasted for hours?”

The Sewerage and Water Board blames the flooding on the high volume of rain we got in a short amount of time. According to the board, the rain fell at a rate of nearly 4.5 inches per hour in 10 minutes and the total rain fall was 2.8 inches in an hour in Algiers. Our estimates say up to 3 inches fell.

However, residents say they would feel safer if all the pumps on the West Bank were operational.

“That doesn't give me any comfort,” Weyer said. “This was a wakeup call. You better get your act together, look what can happen with one or two hours of rain.”

The Sewerage and Water Board says they are working to fix the two pumps and maintains those pumps would not have been turned on today even if they were operational. One pump should be fixed in 3 weeks, the second pump will take longer.

The Sewerage and Water Board sent us this statement:

We are repairing four of 120 pumps in the city, including the two pumps in question. But had they been running this morning, it would not have affected the flooding in Algiers. The drainage pumping system is designed so that larger pumps aren’t activated until needed because if the large diesel pumps are on and not pumping water, they can be severely damaged.

A sufficient volume of water must reach the pumps by gravity before they can be turned on. For Drainage Pumping Station 13, water in the canal must reach 10 feet at the pump station to activate the first pump and 10.5 feet for the second.

The water didn’t reach those levels until after it rose in the streets. Algiers received a lot of water very quickly- the rain fell at a rate of nearly 4.5 inches per hour in 10 minutes and the total rain fall was 2.8 inches in an hour.

The five operational pumps at Drainage Pumping Station 13 were able to handle today’s rain load.

We expect to have the first pump repaired in three weeks. The second pump’s engine will undergo a full refurbishment.

