S&WB says it has 'challenging' water main repair in Lakeview

The repair could lower water pressure for a large area in Lakeview Friday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will be testing and preparing to repair to a major water main that serves the Lakeview area.

The 52-year-old main needs repair to ensure the safety of the water supply in the Lakeview area bounded by the 17th Street Canal, the Orleans Canal, I-610 and Lake Pontchartrain.

Ghassan Korban, the executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board said that preparation of the site, which is embedded in the Orleans Canal, will take place Thursday at which time water pressure levels will be tested.

Repairs and testing will require the closure of Marconi Drive between Harrison and Filmore Avenues.

The Sewerage and Water Board said if the pressure is not affected, repairs would take place Friday during the day, but if water pressure is affected, the repairs would take place Friday night, starting at 10 pm, when fewer customers use water.

They say the goal is to keep the pressure above the level a of 20 psi, which would prevent the need for a 'boil water' advisory.

“It takes a highly-coordinated effort to execute a repair of this magnitude,” said Korban. “We want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to execute this repair.”