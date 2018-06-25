The New Orleans City Council is expecting to learn more about the status of the Sewerage & Water Board during Monday’s public works meeting.

The embattled agency is expected to deliver its first quarterly report since August’s flooding which revealed major issues within the board which lead to resignations and reforms.

The Department of Public Works is also expected to give an update on the city's catch basin clean up and repair efforts.

Monday’s meeting is also the first public works committee meeting with the new council.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Council Chamber in City Hall at 1300 Perdido Street. The meeting is open to the public.

