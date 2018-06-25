NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans City Council is expecting to learn more about the status of the Sewerage & Water Board during Monday’s Public Works Committee Meeting.

The embattled agency is expected to deliver its first quarterly report since the new council was sworn in back in May.

The meeting will start with a presentation from the Department of Public Works. DPW is going to update the council on how cleaning the catch basins is going all around town, and how the City’s drainage is, along with minor street repairs. Then, the Sewerage and Water Board will join DPW, and will talk with the Council about coordination between both groups. After that, DPW will leave and it’s all Sewerage and Water Board.

Sewerage and Water Board will be presenting its quarterly report to the Committee. That structure is going to follow the Council’s 10-page letter it sent the Sewerage and Water Board back in May.

Each council member on the Committee is taking a different issue. Councilman Joe Giarrusso is taking up the issue of billing, Councilwoman Helena Moreno is tackling infrastructure and pumping capacity, Councilman Jason Williams is dealing with how the Sewerage and Water Board tracks water usage and how to bring the agency up to the 21st century, Councilman Jay Banks is talking about personal and civil service issues, and Councilman Jared Brossett is going to ask why the Board asked for an extension to its audit. Councilman Brossett is not on the Public Works Committee, he’s on the Finance Committee, but wanted to get to the bottom of that issue.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Council Chamber in City Hall at 1300 Perdido Street. The meeting is open to the public.

© 2018 WWL