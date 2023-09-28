x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

SWBNO responds to major line break flooding Uptown-area intersection

The SWBNO took to social media to announce a major water line break at the intersection of Upperline Street and South Claiborne Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans took to social media to announce a major water line break at the intersection of Upperline Street and South Claiborne Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to the SWBNO X (formerly known as Twitter) account, crews are responding and monitoring water pressures.

Typically an initial boil advisory issued once repairs are made and water pressure restored. However, no advisories have been issued at this time.

WWL-TV will update this story once more information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

Saltwater Intrusion update: Gretna calls emergency meeting; reverse osmosis filters arrive in Plaquemines

Before You Leave, Check This Out