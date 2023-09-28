SWBNO responds to major line break flooding Uptown-area intersection

The SWBNO took to social media to announce a major water line break at the intersection of Upperline Street and South Claiborne Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans took to social media to announce a major water line break at the intersection of Upperline Street and South Claiborne Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to the SWBNO X (formerly known as Twitter) account, crews are responding and monitoring water pressures.

Typically an initial boil advisory issued once repairs are made and water pressure restored. However, no advisories have been issued at this time.

