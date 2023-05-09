SWNBO says I-10 flooding was caused by equipment failure

A massive pumping station, built with state dollars and maintained and operated by the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is supposed to keep water off I-10.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — A massive pumping station, built with state dollars and maintained and operated by the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is supposed to keep water off I-10.

Specifically, in the dip under the railroad overpass near the city, Jefferson Parish line.

During Monday’s downpour, it didn’t and now we know why.

Two smaller pumps adjacent to the drainage pumping station on the interstate tripped offline.

According to the SWBNO, a larger pump at the pumping station also malfunctioned.

“We are looking at what did not automatically kick on the large pump,” SWBNO GM Ron Spooner said. “That’s what we’re looking at right now and to make those adjustments.”

Spooner added a mechanism that is supposed to automatically turn on the pumps when the water gets to a certain height, wasn’t working.

That delayed the larger pump from turning on.

With three pumps offline for a time, the underpass flooded, stopping traffic on I-10 for about 30 minutes.

“We will address that issue with that automated system to make sure that we have adequate access via that critical underpass station in the city,” Spooner said.

Meanwhile, Lakeview neighbors spent the morning digging out from Monday’s storm that dumped more than 7 inches of rain on their community.

Geri Ehle on Marshal Foch Street says the storm flooded her daughter’s SUV.

“Most people said by 4 o’clock their water was down,” Ehle said. “Ours was 7 before, 7 o’clock last night before the water went down and we could come check out the car.”

City Councilman Joe Giarrusso said the fact water stayed on some streets for hours after the rain stopped points to a much larger drainage problem.

“We can all the power in the world,” Giarrusso said. “The pumps can work perfectly if that is happening. But if the front end is clogged and the catch basins aren’t doing their work and the smaller pipe isn’t, then we’re in trouble.”

According to the SWBNO, all three pump problems have been addressed.

The board is now expected to present the city council with a state mandated stormwater management report from Monday’s heavy rains.