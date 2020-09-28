Celebration in the Oaks goes drive-thru due to COVID-19

The event will include over 1 million lights lighting your path through the park and into the Christmas magic

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — City Park is inviting those in the Christmas spirit to enjoy the 34th annual Celebration in The Oaks from the comfort of your car.

Due to COVID 19, the parks staff has made the decision to offer a safer way for the people in the region to celebrate this holiday season.

New Orleanians can now drive through the exhibits and enjoy the lights and attractions.

City Park CEO Bob Becker says that they have been working hard to keep the park moving forward during this hard time and that they can’t wait to see the smiling faces from people of all ages for the holiday’s.

“We know our guests need something to look forward to during this troubling time. We’re thrilled to be able to turn the New Orleans tradition of Celebration in the Oaks into an activity people of all ages can attend safely during the holiday season,” Bob Becker City Park CEO.

Although the experience has changed due to the pandemic, the event will still include over 1 million lights lighting your path towards Toyland, Victoria the unicorn, the Who Dat tree and most importantly the 15-foot Waving Santa at the exit of the park, wishing you a Merry Christmas.

Ticketing will be different for the event this year.

Only a certain number of tickets will be sold per day and will have to be purchased online before going to the park, guests will choose a date and time to experience the driving tour.

Once there, guests will show their smartphone or printed QR code upon arrival and enter the queue to begin the fun.

No one will be allowed the leave their vehicles during the drive.

The event will run from November 26 to January 3.

For ticket prices and more information, click here.