Teen reported missing in New Orleans: NOPD

Anyone with information that can help locate Justin Martinez should contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen leaving his house on Friday.

According to New Orleans police, 15-year-old Justin Martinez was last seen by his family leaving their home in the 7700 block of Shubert Street on Friday, Feb. 18.

Anyone with information that can help locate Justin Martinez should contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.