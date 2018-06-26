NEW ORLEANS - A 17-year-old is dead after he was shot in the head Monday night in the St. Claude neighborhood, police say.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of North Tonti and Independence streets.
Officers arriving at the scene found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.
Police have not yet released the identity of the 17-year-old or a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Arin Starzyk at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the man's name at a later time.
