Water problems, squatters plague temporary home for municipal, traffic court

The courts have been operating out of the old VA hospital location on Perdido Street while the city courthouse is undergoing renovations.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s SWAT team converged on the temporary home of the city’s traffic and municipal court Friday.

The temporary location was closed due to a water leak and the SWAT teams came out and went floor to floor to check for possible squatters.

At least one man was seen being escorted out of the building.

The judges who work at the temporary location have been complaining about the conditions in the building, including water that was cascading down the elevator shaft.