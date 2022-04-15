The Crescent City Classic returns after 2 year cancellation

“It’s going to be nice to go out in front of the Superdome and run from the dome all the way out to City Park,” runner Brett Gilly said.

NEW ORLEANS — In New Orleans, the Easter Bunny doesn’t hop down the bunny trail until all the runners and walkers have crossed the finish line.

The Crescent City Classic 10-K is returning after two years of covid cancellations.

“I ran in the Crescent City Classic over the years, off and on, since I was about 25 and now, I’m 64,” runner Mike Lambert said. “It will be interesting to get back out there.”

Friday, participants picked up their race credentials and shirts at the classic’s annual Health and Fitness Expo at the downtown Hyatt.

Organizers call the race an everyman event, featuring elite runners, people trying to hit their personal best and folks in bunny costumes just out for a good time.

“We have people that are strolling, pulling wagons of beer, pulling their kids around, dancing through the streets, strolling around,” CCC Operations Director Kristen Stuart said. “I like to say we have something for everyone.”

The race is also a major fundraiser for about 20 charities including Team Gleason.

“The charity program this year has raised $86,000 for us,” Sally Cox from Team Gleason said. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s a huge part of what we do. Our team gets excited to come out.”

Former New Orleans Saint and ALS thriver Steve Gleason started the foundation.

Money raised from this event will go to help ALS patients across the country.

Organizers expect about 20,000 participants this year.

The race starts at the Caesars Superdome, then winds through the French Quarter, up Esplanade Avenue through Mid-City, on to City Park.

“My mom, she’ll walk it,” Gilly said. “I’ll run it. Then after my whole family gets together for an Easter Egg Hunt and then a crawfish boil. It’s part of our Easter tradition.”

“We run on Saturday and then we celebrate Easter on Sunday with a crawfish boil,” Lambert said. “It’s a fun weekend all the way around.”

Not to worry if you’re not a runner.

You can still attend the post-race festivities on the festival grounds in City Park.

$25 dollars gets you in the gate.