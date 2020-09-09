Two-alarm fire engulfs two homes in St. Claude neighborhood

The fire department said firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames and bring it under control around 1:25 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire that engulfed two vacant homes early Wednesday in New Orleans’ St. Claude neighborhood.

The New Orleans Fire Department said the fire was reported around 1 a.m. near the corner of Claiborne Avenue and Feliciana Street. Firefighters discovered an abandoned one-story wood-frame home engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to a nearby home.

The fire department said firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames and bring it under control around 1:25 a.m.

Both homes were vacant at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

