The Krewe of Druids 2022: Parade route, start time

The Uptown parade is set to roll on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 6:15 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Druids returns to the parade route for 2022!

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

Founded in 1998, the group is limited to just 250 members who belong to other Carnival organizations. Their identities are never revealed.