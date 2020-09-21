x
S&WB: Almost all pumps working ahead of TS Beta

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The City of New Orleans' Instagram page has an update on the city’s pumps.

The Sewerage and Waterboard of New Orleans released the current status of all drainage pumps, including those that are not running.

According to the post:

  • 98 of 99 pumps are available for service. One pump at Drainage pump 7 in Lakeview is under repair.
  • Two constant-duty pumps are out of service, but these are smaller units used to regulate groundwater in canals and are not large enough to be critical during a flood fight.
  • Turbines 1, 3, 4 and 6 are available for service, as well as all 5 Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) generators and all 5 frequency changers.
  • One underpass pump at Press Drive is under repair.

Drivers are advised to avoid underpasses during severe weather since they are prone to flooding and cars can either get stuck or swept away in the water.

