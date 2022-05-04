The show goes on: Chris Owens' Easter parade held without her

“We know that she's in heaven, and she's smiling down upon us. This is what she wanted. She wanted this parade to continue on."

NEW ORLEANS — An annual Easter tradition, the Chris Owens Easter parade, is back after taking a two-year break for the pandemic and losing its namesake just two weeks ago.

Large crowds returned to the French Quarter for the parade that started 40 years ago.

Walk through the French Quarter on this Sunday to pick a spot for the parade, and you know it's not Carnival time. Only on Easter Sunday would you see sequined pink dresses and seersucker suits, or ladies in flowing, flowery gowns and larger-than-life hats. Designer Jacquie Inda spent a month making all these hats for The Bonne Fete Fifis. It's a tribute to the late entertainer Chris Owens, who started the tradition.

“We are just here to shine, and love each other, and enjoy the day, and blessings for Easter in honor of Chris,” said Jacquie Inda of Jacquelyn Inda Hood in Mandeville.

On top of Chris Owens' float was long time publicist and friend Kitsy Adams, who made sure the parade went on.

“She is definitely watching us from Heaven. Look at the crowds. Look at the weather. We are so blessed. She is definitely smiling down upon us. Absolutely bittersweet, but a beautiful day,” said Kitsy Adams, Owens' friend and publicist who organized the parade.

She was alongside Channel 4's Eric Paulsen, who made a promise to Chris, he would ride with her in the parade that donates to her favorite causes, like Make A Wish or Easter Seals.

“So even after she's gone, she's still helping people out,” WWL_TV News Anchor Eric Paulsen said.

“Even after she's gone, still helping people out, without a doubt ,” Adams echoed.

And without a doubt, Chris Owens was on people's minds, like an employee of hers.

When asked if today was bittersweet for him, an employee of Owens’ responded, “Well, it's very emotional, because I miss Chris and Mark, so it's awesome to me that they still having the parade going on. I love it,” said Melroy Colar.

And she was on the minds of her friends.

“They' ll never be another Chris, but she's our baby, and I want her looking down on this because that's what she would choose,” said friend Melanie Cole about the Owens-style dress and hat she was wearing. “And I love her and I miss her.”

“We know that she's in heaven, and she's smiling down upon us. This is what she wanted. She wanted this parade to continue on,” said long-time friend and parade organizer Sammy Steele.

“Happy Easter. This is a very special Easter. Chris Owens will always be in our lives. The memory, how sweet and adorable she was,” said float rider Margarita Bergen.

“My mother always encouraged us to attend this parade, to be a part of New Orleans culture, and to honor her grace, her integrity,” said Beth Bodenheimer.

Looking over the parade from Felix's Oyster Bar, workers there say business is coming back. It's still not as big as it was pre-pandemic, but events like the parade are driving the return of customers.

Probably the biggest crowds at the parade were in the 500 block of Bourbon Street, right outside of the Chris Owens Club, that's been open since 1956.

And while that club is closed now until further notice, it is the hope that her parade will live on forever.