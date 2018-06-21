NEW ORLEANS -- Playing out over just a few seconds, surveillance video from the 1900 block of Orleans in Treme shows an alarming assault.

The victims gets knocked out from behind with a beer bottle and then kicked in the head. The suspects just walk off while witnesses stand by.

Police say it happened after a group of men were having an argument. The 47-year old victim begins to walk away in the direction of a pop-up serving food, but then appears to get blindsided by a mystery man. Another suspect in the group then kicks the victim in the head.

James Williams, who lives nearby, didn’t recognize the suspects, but hopes someone will. He says there is no place for this in Treme.

“I call them street walkers or night stalkers and those kinds of people need to be out (of) the neighborhood,” Williams said.

Quite possibly the most alarming part of this crime was that witnesses stood by and watched the whole thing happen.

“That’s sad too because the same thing could happen to them and they’d want someone to come to their rescue,” Williams said.

It’s possible the witnesses were fearful of the aggressive group. After the suspects cleared the area a couple bystanders tried to help.

Carnell Wright lives down the street from where the crime happened. He passes by with his dog all the time.

“I am back and forth regularly whether walking (the dog) or bike riding because I do the bike rides at night but for the most part it’s normally a good vibe,” Carnell said.

Even though surveillance video shows a clear picture of one of suspects’ faces, police say that after the incident the victim would not talk to officers about what lead to this assault which poses a problem for police trying to figure out what happened.

“I think that is really sad this is happening in the neighborhood,” Williams said.

Police say the suspect took off heading down Orleans towards North Roman. If you know anything you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers.

