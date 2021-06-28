'They all went together' | Family planning funeral for 3 after car found in New Orleans canal

“When you seen one, you seen the other one. You couldn't pull them apart."

NEW ORLEANS — Alicia Hayes hosted her usual large family dinner on Friday at her New Orleans East home.

“I fried chicken. I made my famous macaroni and cheese from Detroit. My sister taught me how to make it,” Hayes recalled Monday. “We had a nice time. We had a good time.”

As the gathering transitioned from Friday night to Saturday morning, her daughter, Michelle; son-in-law Carlos Lee; and 4-year-old granddaughter Car-Shelle prepared to go home.

Hayes said her goodbyes and told them to be careful on the short drive, which took maybe 15 minutes.

Hayes woke up Saturday to learn that a car went into a canal not too far away, near Morrison and Gannon roads.

She said a prayer for the family of those inside.

“I said, ‘Lord give the family strength to deal with this.’”

And she went about her day. Later, she called her daughter but got no answer.

She tried again a few times. Still, nothing.

"She usually calls. Especially if I call her more than three or four times. ‘Mama, what's wrong?’ Something like that,” Hayes said. “But no response.”

Worry set in.

Hayes sent a relative to the home her daughter and Lee shared.

No one was there.

She and the family quickly came to a grim realization: It might have been their loved ones in that car pulled from the canal.

By Monday morning, a grueling 48 hours later, Hayes and Lee’s family made positive identifications at the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

“I’m just dumbfounded,” a teary-eyed Hayes said at her home Monday. “I know it was raining bad when they left — that may have a part in it. (But) I just don’t understand.”

Hayes held tight to a folder from Heritage Funeral Directors outside of her home Monday.

She now has the grim task of planning not just one funeral but three.

She remembers her daughter as someone who loved to joke and laugh; her son-in-law as more serious, but devoted to his wife and four kids; and her 4-year-old granddaughter as outgoing and precocious.