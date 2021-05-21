'They touched them', fans can buy NCIS New Orleans props as the show comes to an end

“I just thought, ‘You know what, they may have some great finds that I can just have in the house and say this is from NCIS,’” said Heather Wright

NEW ORLEANS — What may seem like just a chair and some pillows to some people is so much more to Tracy Passantino.

“I am a big fan,” said Passantino. “I wanted to get something that belonged to Scott Bakula, or Sebastian and you can’t really tell what it is but they touched them.”

“They” are part of the hit CBS show “NCIS: New Orleans” which ends this Sunday after seven seasons filming in and around the Big Easy. With its cancellation, props and equipment used throughout the years are for sale.

“I just thought, ‘You know what, they may have some great finds that I can just have in the house and say this is from NCIS,’” said Heather Wright who picked up an old chair.

“I’ve got an old house, so my little French chair is going to fit perfectly in there,” said Wright.

Jason Waggenspack, head of possibilities at The Ranch Film Studios said a lot of the props were bought in and around New Orleans during filming.

“They’ve gone out and bought stuff from different antique stores, different furniture shops, many different little nostalgic things that you can buy from restaurants,” said Waggenspack.

When Waggenspack had the opportunity to pick a lot of props up, he wanted them to go right back into the community. Things like desks and furniture were donated to universities, schools and Habitat for Humanity.

“All the left-over fun stuff, the nostalgic stuff, from this wonderful show that was here for such a long time, we decided to give a sale to the public,” said Waggenspack.

“I’m redoing my house so I’m trying to see what they have that could have been on set,” said Juliana Cutrer.

Cutrer said she’s sad the show is ending but thankful for what it’s done for New Orleans and now, her living room.

“I got a lamp and a lampshade and some curtains,” said Cutrer.

Just little pieces of a show, that mean so much to so many.