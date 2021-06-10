Thief jumps into car window, steals truck while driver fills tires at gas station

Police are searching for the people responsible.

NEW ORLEANS — Cameras captured a brazen car theft at an Algiers gas station.

According to New Orleans police, the theft occurred on Oct. 2 around 8 in the morning.

The truck's driver was filling up his tires at a gas station in the 4900 block of Gen. Meyer Avenue when a maroon Jeep SUV pulled up on the other side of the vehicle.

A hooded man gets out of the car, then jumps into the truck's open window. He then drives off in the truck and the maroon SUV follows.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or this theft is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District Detectives at 658-6045 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.