NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a package thief caught on camera.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, surveillance video shows a man using a gardening tool to reach through a fence in the 1300 block of St. Andrew Street to steal a package.

The theft occurred on July 10 around 1:50 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District Detectives at 504-658-6060 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

