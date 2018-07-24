NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans only has enough funds in reserve to fund just over three months of operations – the lowest the reserve funds have been since Hurricane Katrina, the group told the city council Tuesday.

Board officials said an important bond sale could be in jeopardy and that reserve funds could keep operations going for approximately 106 days. The agency said it would like to have reserve funds for at least 180 days.

“This is really a crisis situation,” said At-large City Council Member Helena Moreno.

The update on the status of the board was given to a committee in council headquarters.

The Sewerage and Water Board is being scrutinized as it prepares to resume turning off water to some 17,000 customers with delinquent bills in Mid-August. City Council members expressed concern Tuesday over the 6,600 of those bills that are currently in dispute.

In addition to the disputed bills, the S&WB has yet to collect funds from approximately 9,000 customers who have yet to receive their first bill.

“We have 9,000 people who are willing to step up and pay right now and they’re not,” said District A City Council Member Joe Giarrusso.

Interim Executive Director Jade Brown Russell has said that problem is a function of not having adequate staff to inspect meters before activating a new account when service is transferred from one customer to another. The board does not allow meter readers to conduct meter inspections when they do monthly readings.

The board also said Tuesday that turnover among its employees was 75 percent in 2017, leading to a constant need for training of new employees.

Council members seemed to be against the idea of turning off water, voicing the idea that the agency’s recently-created ‘strike team’ to address the backlog of disputed bills is not sufficient to address the problem.

Council member Jason Williams likened the S&WB’s ‘strike team’ on bills to having a strike team on curtains when an entire home is on fire.

Katie Moore contributed to this report.

