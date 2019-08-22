NEW ORLEANS — It's been almost three weeks since a New Orleans family last heard from their loved one, 52-year-old Gregory McGee.

After talking to his sister, Akeisha Holmes, you'll get the idea that McGee is the glue to his big New Orleans family.

"Fun-loving, a jokester," Holmes described him.

He's a father, grandfather and friend to many.

"He's the person I call for everything. That's my best friend. If I need something fixed on a car, I have a question or heard a joke, we just call each other all day all the time," Holmes said. "Matter of fact that night he watched his grandson practice in his football."

That was Aug. 2. That same night, McGee disappeared.

"This is torture. He is a family person. He is always around," Holmes said.

The next day he wouldn't answer his phone and he hadn't fed his pets.

"Which was highly unusual to everybody," Holmes said.

NOPD officials say 52-year-old Gregory McGee was last heard from around 10 p.m. Friday night, Aug. 2. His family believes he may be in New Orleans East.

The night he was last seen, his family tells us his truck was found on fire on a street in the Desire Area.

"We've been just searching streets, walking, knocking on doors," Holmes said.

Police now suspect foul play.

"We're suffering. We're suffering a lot. Our family is very close knit and so we really miss him," Holmes said.

Someone knows something and McGee's family is begging for answers.

"Call Crimestoppers if you want to be anonymous. If he's no longer with us, we want to bury him. That's what he would deserve. Not to be thrown away like a dog in a ditch," Holmes said.

McGee is described as a black male standing about 5'10" and weighing about 320 pounds with a tattoo reading "Greg and Javon" on one shoulder and a dragon with the word "Drea" on the other shoulder.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.