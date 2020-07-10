Thousands in New Orleans lose power, some for the second time this week

There were up to 16,000 buildings without power on Monday and Wednesday the outages seemed to top out at about 35,000.

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three days thousands of New Orleans homes and businesses lost power on an otherwise mild weather day.

There were up to 16,000 buildings without power on Monday and Wednesday the outages seemed to top out at about 35,000.

Entergy spokesperson Lee Sabatini said that most of Wednesday's outages were restored within 10 minutes.

Sabatini said that Wednesday's outage was likely not related to Monday's outage, which was caused by a breaker that faulted, but the cause was not certain immediately.

"Entergy is constantly looking at reliability and is doing checks to make sure that power flows during the storm," she said.

Hurricane Delta is expected to miss the New Orleans area but the city and surrounding parishes could experience several hours of tropical force winds - those are winds that top 39 miles per hour.