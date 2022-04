Power should be restored by 7 a.m. according to the Entergy website.

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Entergy customers in New Orleans are without power this morning.

The outages are in several neighborhoods, including the Seventh Ward, Gentilly Terrace, and Saint Roch.

Entergy has not said what caused the outages. Power should be restored by 7 a.m., according to the Entergy website.