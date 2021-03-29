Thousands without power in New Orleans' Gentilly area

According to the Entergy New Orleans power outage map, there were more than 8,500 customers affected by the outages.

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of people were without power in New Orleans’ Gentilly and St. Bernard areas on Monday morning.

According to the Entergy New Orleans power outage map, there were more than 8,000 customers affected by the outages, which were concentrated north of Interstate 610 and Gentilly Boulevard.

Additional outages were reported along North Broad Avenue, just south of the New Orleans Fairgrounds Race Course.

The company’s outage map did not list a cause for the outage or a possible time for the restoration of power.

