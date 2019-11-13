NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Entergy customers were without power early Wednesday on the coldest day of the season so far in southeast Louisiana.

According to the Entergy outage map, more than 4,100 customers were without power as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, with the outages concentrated in the Algiers area from Worchester Place to Patterson Road.

The outages were first reported around 2:20 a.m., the company's website said. The website adds that the estimated time that power will be restored to the area is between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Power issues were not as bad on the Northshore where residents experienced the coldest temperatures of the morning. After 2 p.m., CLECO restored service to more than 1,000 customers who had lost power.

Temperatures across the regions dipped to at or below freezing overnight across the region. At 3:30 a.m. record low temperatures were recorded in Slidell, Baton Baton Rouge and Mccomb, Miss.

Freeze warnings remain in effect for the region until 8 a.m.

